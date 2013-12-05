Perhaps Toddy Carty himself will 'do a Todd'?

The celebrities will once again be partnered up with a pro when the series returns early next year and put through their skating paces with Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Dean himself is said to have admitted this year will be both nostalgic and competitive as the best of the best go head to head to see who really is the champion celebrity skater. While some other previous favourites will be back on good form too.

More like this

But who is daring to go back to the land of sequins and face the ice panel? Here are the rumoured celebrities so far...

Todd Carty

The former EastEnders star’s ice skating record is rather shaky after a brief stint in the fourth series of the show in 2009. Having donned a rather bright stripy suit, Todd proceeded to fly off the ice in what’s probably the most memorable moment of the entire run of the show. But, according to the Sun, he’s going to give it another try. Maybe he's been training on the ice for the last five years?

Rumour rating: 5 out of true

Suzanne Shaw

Suzanne, the former Hear’Say singer, won the 2008 series after wowing judges with her skating prowess. Suzanne was partnered up with series regular Matt Evers and beat actor Chris Fountain and Zaraah Abrahams (known for appearing in Waterloo Road). Now rumours suggest Suzanne could be winging her way back to the rink to try for the title again.

Rumour rating: 7 out of true

Hayley Tamaddon

Soap star Hayley stormed to victory in 2010 – partnered by current reigning champion pro Daniel Whiston. The pair have been friends for years and said they spent the entire show in their "own world". But if Hayley were to come back would she definitely get her original partner back, and how would she get on if she didn't? Either way, she'd certainly have a skill or two to show the judges.

Rumour rating: 7 out of true

Jorgie Porter

The Hollyoaks star had a fantastic run on the 2012 series of the show, just missing out on first place to fellow soap star Matthew Wolfenden. It's been reported that Jorgie will be back for the final show and to top it off, the Mirror reveals she is set to be dancing with professional skater Sylvain Longchambon. Sylvain of course being the pro who dated Jorgie's Hollyoaks co-star and his former skating partner Jennifer Metcalfe before leaving her for his celebrity skating partner from last year's show, Samia Ghadie. Following? Basically it could be pretty awkward.

Rumour rating: 9 out of true

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes