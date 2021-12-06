85 per cent of Strictly fans think Dan Walker’s elimination was the right move

Last night’s Strictly Come Dancing elimination was a crucial one: with a place in the semi-final at stake, who would survive to dance another day?

Advertisement

The Sunday night results show saw Dan Walker and AJ Odudu find themselves in the dance-off, with both having small errors to rectify from their performances the night before.

When it came time for the Strictly Come Dancing judges to make their decision, it was Dan who was eliminated from the competition with just a week to go until the semi-final.

The vote was unanimous, with all four judges choosing to save AJ and her partner Kai Widdrington – a decision RadioTimes.com readers concur with.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In an exclusive Twitter poll, we asked fans if the right Strictly contestant was sent home last night, with an overwhelming 85 per cent voting “yes”.

Did the right #StrictlyComeDancing contestant go home tonight? Tell us what you think about the semi-final line-up and tonight’s elimination below. — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) December 5, 2021

Only 15 per cent of the 247 votes said Dan was the wrong contestant to have been eliminated after the quarter-final.

Nonetheless, Dan was gracious in defeat, saying: “I would have saved AJ and Kai as well!

“The last 11 weeks have been absolutely amazing,” he continued. “I’ve genuinely loved every second of it.

“When I go back to the first day when I was asked to dance in front of some glitterballs, at that point, if there had been a fire exit, I’d have just walked away. But this amazing woman grabbed me by the hand, and brought me out onto this dance floor. I’m not a dancer, but she showed me that I can dance and that, for me, this has been an absolutely incredible experience.”

The BBC Breakfast presenter praised his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova, adding: “You’re an amazing person, and if you’ll have me, I’ll be your friend for life.”

Advertisement

Strictly continues Saturday at 7:05pm on BBC One. The results show airs Sunday at 7:20pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.