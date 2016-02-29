Incidentally, he also had a 7am alarm called 'aaaaaarrgghhh' which thankfully wasn't set to go off, otherwise he really would have mucked up on his debut.

Walker replaces long-standing news reader Bill Turnbull. The exiting host – who can now bin of all his alarms – offered some encouragement for the newbie.

Thanks to the master. Alarm number 3 worked a treat :) https://t.co/8orjYMzkyn — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 29, 2016

Although Walker later joked Turnbull had 'sabotaged' him by also texting him at 11pm to wish him well. Luckily, Walker's found Turnbull's "bum dips" in the sofa and seems, despite the lack of sleep, ready and raring for the new job.

Walker will continue to juggle the new role with Football Focus.