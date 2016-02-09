Walker will team up with BBC Breakfast co-presenter Louise Minchin on the famous red sofa from Monday to Wednesday each week and says he's "thrilled" to be joining the team.

"It is an honour to be given this opportunity and to follow in the footsteps of someone like Bill Turnbull" Walker said. "The man has significant shoes to fill, so I hope I can do as good a job as he did waking up the nation."

BBC Breakfast editor Adam Bullimore says: "Dan is an experienced journalist and presenter who will be a fantastic addition to the brilliant BBC Breakfast presenting team. He’s well used to handling breaking news and the challenges live TV can pose! We’re looking forward to him joining us on our sofa."