Dame Maggie Smith accepts Jimmy Kimmel's challenge to collect her Emmy in lost and found
One doesn't mess with the Dowager
After Dame Maggie Smith once again failed to appear at the Emmys, host Jimmy Kimmel joked that the "Downton Absent" star could collect her trophy from the lost and found... a challenge she's promptly accepted.
Kimmel teased that Smith seemed to regard her nominations like one would a "20 percent off Bed Bath & Beyond coupon" saying she'd put it "in the garbage", having yet to attend a ceremony despite multiple nods over the years. Insisting they wouldn't send her award to her (she scooped best supporting actress in a drama series), he said: "No, no, no. We're not mailing this to her. Maggie, if you want this, it will be in the lost and found."
Well, it's a brave man that takes on the woman behind Downton Abbey's Dowager Countess and her reply is both as polite and withering as one would expect.
"I was very astonished and pleased to win the award. I feel the Emmys have been overly generous to me. If Mr. Kimmel could please direct me to the lost and found office I will try and be on the next flight. Love, Old Maggie," she said in a statement via the Masterpiece PBS Twitter account.
Better luck next time, Kimmel.