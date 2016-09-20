After Dame Maggie Smith once again failed to appear at the Emmys, host Jimmy Kimmel joked that the "Downton Absent" star could collect her trophy from the lost and found... a challenge she's promptly accepted.

Kimmel teased that Smith seemed to regard her nominations like one would a "20 percent off Bed Bath & Beyond coupon" saying she'd put it "in the garbage", having yet to attend a ceremony despite multiple nods over the years. Insisting they wouldn't send her award to her (she scooped best supporting actress in a drama series), he said: "No, no, no. We're not mailing this to her. Maggie, if you want this, it will be in the lost and found."