Accepting his award, Moffat couldn’t resist a joke about another British institution – the beleaguered Great British Bake Off – telling the largely American, largely puzzled, audience, "Thank you to the BBC who we love above all bakery," before adding "British people will get that!"

Meanwhile, along with hairstyling and production design awards, Downton Abbey saw Dame Maggie Smith named best supporting actress in a drama series for her performance as Dowager Countess Lady Violet, coming out top of a bunch of Brits also including Game of Thrones trio Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams.

It’s the third time 81-year-old Dame Maggie has won an Emmy for the role, and the third time she’s decided not to make the transatlantic flight to pick it up – a fact that wasn’t lost on Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel, who walked across the stage and grabbed the statue out of presenter Minnie Driver's hands, telling the audience “No, no, no… We're not mailing this to her.

More like this

“Maggie, if you want this, it will be in the lost and found.”

As if the Dowager would be caught dead rooting around in there.