In just two days it'll be Christmas Day and with it the Queen's annual festive message. It's often a directive filled with hope and goodwill but even her Maj must concede that 2016 has been a year to forget.

And while we're sure she's all good and ready to broadcast to the nation, perhaps she could take some last minute tips from Dame Helen Mirren? The actress – who famously bagged an Oscar for playing HRH in 2006 film The Queen – has recorded her own alternative Christmas message to round off a year that's been – in her words – "a big pile of s**t".