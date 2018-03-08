His mum Janet, 53, explains: “When we first went into the Crufts arena there was a lot of light and noise. Joel was very pale and quiet and I didn’t think he would cope. But he did and, although they didn’t win, it changed his life. Crufts meant going to London for the first time, ordering a meal in a restaurant for the first time, and his first taxi ride, too. Things he could never do before. He became a teenager overnight. And most importantly, he found a voice.”

Joel didn’t speak until he was five years old and hated going outside. Then, in 2012, a medical professional suggested that an assistance dog might help him. Within 20 minutes of meeting two-year-old labrador cross golden retriever Caddie, Joel was out in the garden, throwing a ball. “We couldn’t believe it – my husband was in tears,” says Janet.

Caddie helps Joel with lots of tasks, and provides stability in a world Joel finds frightening: “When Joel can’t cope, he paces around, but Caddie will nudge him, Joel will start stroking him and he’ll come back into our world.”

“My life has changed dramatically since Crufts,” says Joel. “Not only did it make people understand me better, but it brought me and Caddie closer than ever.” Their story has now raised £32,000, enabling the charity to train and support more dogs through their lifetime to help families with a child who has autism.

“Fundraising is great, especially when it’s for someone who helped you,” says Joel. “It’s the best way of saying thank you.”

