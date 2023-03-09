Taking place at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC), the world's biggest dog show will see owners showing off their pedigree in the canine world.

Get ready to see some talented dogs, as Crufts is back for 2023.

From breed judging to the prestigious Best in Show finale, there will be many displays of heelwork and sharpness along with dozens of trade stands.

Hosted by Clare Balding, this year's competition kicks off on Thursday 9th March and concludes on Sunday 12th March, with an extensive schedule.

So you don't miss any of the shows, RadioTimes.com has put together a guide on how to watch Crufts 2023.

Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch Crufts 2023

Crufts will air across four days on Channel 4 and More4, with more than 13 hours of live footage.

Viewers can also watch all the main events on the official Crufts YouTube channel.

Below is a schedule of all the TV times:

Thursday 9th March

3pm-4pm on Channel 4

6:30pm-8pm on More4

8pm-9pm on Channel 4

Friday 10th March

3pm-4pm on Channel 4

6:30pm-7:30pm on More4

7:30pm-9pm on Channel 4

Saturday 11th March

3pm-6pm on Channel 4

7pm-9pm on Channel 4

Sunday 12th March

3pm-5:30pm on Channel 4

7pm-9pm on Channel 4 (Best in Show live)

Crufts will air on Channel 4 and More 4.

