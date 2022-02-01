Friends legend Courteney Cox will sit down with the comedian for a chat about her new Starz series, Shining Vale.

The John Bishop Show is welcoming some truly huge stars next Saturday for a chat.

Courteney plays Pat in the upcoming American horror comedy series from the minds of Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. Pat is a former wild child who makes her money through saucy romance novels, but her world comes crumbling down when she is caught cheating on her husband. Demons start haunting the family and Pat needs to work out what's real and what isn't.

Hugh Bonneville will be in studio, too, to chat all things Downton Abbey: A New Era, set to come out in cinemas on 29th April 2022.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The John Bishop Show has gone from strength to strength since it launched earlier in the year.

Filmed on a Saturday afternoon, the topical chat show has covered all range of breaking news - which it's fair to say there's been an abundance of this past month...

Guests so far have included Jason Manford and Maya Jama, Michelle Keegan and Bill Bailey, James Nesbitt and Sarah Millican, and Oti Mabuse and Rob Brydon.

Series highlights include Jason's twerking, John transforming into Cher, and a rather surreal sketch including a performance of Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive and Adam Lambert.

The series, which started on Saturday 8th January, has been averaging an impressive three million viewers each week.

The current run will end on 12th February 2022, and at time of writing hasn't yet been recommissioned for a second season.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.