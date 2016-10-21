“I’m so excited to be filling Lorraine Kelly’s shoes for the week, although they are pretty big shoes to fill!" she said.

"I’m looking forward to working with the team at ITV, chatting to the special guests and taking part in the cookery items.

“Also, as people may know, I’m a huge fan of fashion so I’m especially looking forward to hearing the latest fashion news and sharing the latest trends with viewers.”

Starting from Monday 24th October, Skelton will welcome guests including Lady Gaga, James Arthur, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Jodie Kidd.

She will also interview former Corrie star Tracy Brabin, who will be discussing her move into politics as the newly-elected Labour MP for Jo Cox's old seat, Batley and Spen.

Previous guest hosts have included Lisa Snowdon and Amanda Holden.

Helen Skelton will present ITV’s Lorraine from Monday 24th to Friday 28th October from 8:30am to 9:25am