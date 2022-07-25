Les Dennis to guest host Countdown after Anne Robinson's exit

Colin Murray has temporarily replaced Robinson until the end of this year, but Dennis will step in for a limited time from 4th August until 15th August.

Les Dennis has announced that he will guest host Countdown in early August, after Anne Robinson's final episode aired earlier this month.

Dennis is known for presenting Family Fortunes between 1987 and 2002, as well as playing Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street and appearing in Ricky Gervais' Extras. He recently joined the Only Fools and Horses musical as Grandad.

Announcing his role as a guest host, Dennis posted on Twitter: "From 4th August until 15th I shall be hosting the iconic @C4Countdown. It is such an honour. Hope you enjoy."

Robinson hosted the iconic gameshow for just over a year, and when she announced her departure she said she had "stayed longer than [she] signed up for".

The show's previous permanent hosts have included Nick Hewer, Jeff Stelling, Des O'Connor, Des Lynam, and Richard Whiteley, who was the show's original host and was on it for 23 years until his death in 2005.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Murray was announced as temporary host in May, he said on Twitter that he is "like the assistant manager, given the job until the end of season", while adding that it is an "absolute honour" to host his "fave show ever".

Meanwhile, Rachel Riley wrote ahead of Murray's first show that he's a "lovely bloke" who "loves the show, the game, the contestants and the team and we all love him".

A permanent replacement for Robinson has yet to be announced, although Hewer previously told RadioTimes.com that his personal picks would include Murray or Gyles Brandreth.

Countdown airs weekdays at 2:10pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.