Just like last year, all public entries will be examined and shortlisted by the official UK Eurovision Fan Club.

The UK's Lucie Jones performs at Eurovision 2017 (Getty)

But while the contest is open to amateurs, the BBC is also seeking entries from actual professional songwriters with the help of their music consultant Hugh Goldsmith.

Goldsmith says: "The ESC in Lisbon 2018 promises to be yet another fantastic contest and I’m determined that we, the UK, are able to build on our excellent showing of 2017 thanks to Lucie Jones’ superlative performance of the powerful ballad, Never Give Up On You.

More like this

"To this end I am, again, looking for songs with emotive lyrics, memorable melodies and brilliant productions. However, success at Eurovision can also be about originality and the element of surprise. So, please also send us your songs if they are creatively fresh, brave and a little bit different!"

The final shortlist of songs (both pros and amateurs) will be showcased in the TV show Eurovision: You Decide, and then viewers will be able to vote for their favourite.

Advertisement

The closing date for submissions is Friday 27th October.