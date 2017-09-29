Could you represent the UK at Eurovision? Public entries are now open...
"Send us your songs if they are creatively fresh, brave and a little bit different!"
Are you the next Lulu or Katrina and the Waves? Do you have what it takes to win Eurovision 2018 and bring the trophy back to the UK for the first time in two decades? Or (let's not aim too high) are you at least good enough to avoid the dreaded "nul points"?
The BBC has just opened public song submissions to find the UK's entry for the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal next May – and show bosses are looking for something "a little bit different".
Just like last year, all public entries will be examined and shortlisted by the official UK Eurovision Fan Club.
But while the contest is open to amateurs, the BBC is also seeking entries from actual professional songwriters with the help of their music consultant Hugh Goldsmith.
Goldsmith says: "The ESC in Lisbon 2018 promises to be yet another fantastic contest and I’m determined that we, the UK, are able to build on our excellent showing of 2017 thanks to Lucie Jones’ superlative performance of the powerful ballad, Never Give Up On You.
More like this
"To this end I am, again, looking for songs with emotive lyrics, memorable melodies and brilliant productions. However, success at Eurovision can also be about originality and the element of surprise. So, please also send us your songs if they are creatively fresh, brave and a little bit different!"
The final shortlist of songs (both pros and amateurs) will be showcased in the TV show Eurovision: You Decide, and then viewers will be able to vote for their favourite.
The closing date for submissions is Friday 27th October.