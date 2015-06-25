“[That] takes me to August next year,” he told Lorraine. “I can’t do both – you’ve got to dedicate your life to Strictly.”

But it seems Cotton’s disappointed not to be donning his dancing shoes this year.

“It is one of my favourite television shows and I would bit their hand off, but my loyalties lie at Coronation Street and I’ve signed for another year there. I love it there – that’s my second family.”

Soap stars are familiar components of the dancing show. EastEnders star Jake Wood dazzled on the dance floor last year, as did Casualty’s Sunetra Sarker. Indeed, we’re expecting another familiar face from soapland this year.

However, sources close to the show suggest it’s unlikely to be an actor currently starring in Coronation Street or Emmerdale due to storyline commitments. Not that this will halt rumours surrounding those who’ve recently left the soaps, including former Corrie star Georgia May Foote. But perhaps we should focus more of our efforts on looking out for fancy footwork around the Queen Vic…

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year on BBC1