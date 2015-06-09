Cookie Monster's Jurassic Park parody takes the biscuit
Who knew a giant gingerbread T-Rex could cause such a Jurassic World of pain?
Published: Tuesday, 9 June 2015 at 11:07 am
They’ve taken on everything from Game of Thrones to Doctor Who, House of Cards, The Avengers and even Les Miserables, so is it any wonder Sesame Street couldn’t resist delving into the Jurassic World?
The beloved children’s TV series left it up to fan-favourite the Cookie Monster to step into John Hammond’s scientific shoes as he channeled Richard Attenborough’s iconic character in Jurassic Cookie.
From the famous park gates to that all-important kitchen, every detail of the dino romp is recreated as Cookie Monster attempts to breed a prehistoric biscuit.
And here’s how the cookie crumbles…
