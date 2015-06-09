They’ve taken on everything from Game of Thrones to Doctor Who, House of Cards, The Avengers and even Les Miserables, so is it any wonder Sesame Street couldn’t resist delving into the Jurassic World?

Advertisement

The beloved children’s TV series left it up to fan-favourite the Cookie Monster to step into John Hammond’s scientific shoes as he channeled Richard Attenborough’s iconic character in Jurassic Cookie.

From the famous park gates to that all-important kitchen, every detail of the dino romp is recreated as Cookie Monster attempts to breed a prehistoric biscuit.

Advertisement

And here’s how the cookie crumbles…

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard sing their own Jurassic World lyrics

The best Sesame Street parodies ranked in order of excellence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement