Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said: "On behalf of us all, I want to say a heartfelt thank you. Your extraordinary efforts have helped raise £34,022,590 that will help tackle some of the most urgent problems facing millions of people here in the UK and across the world.

"The kindness we’ve seen is nothing short of incredible, and every donation, big or small reminds us that when we come together, we can help inspire real and meaningful change. Forty years on, the power of laughter to change lives remains as true today as it did in 1985.”

The broadcast was hosted by Davina McCall, Alison Hammond, Joel Dommett, Alesha Dixon, Jonathan Ross, Rylan Clark, AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.

It also featured sketches including Not Going Beyond Paradise, which saw the worlds of Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise collide, and The Gladiators with Chadbuddy G, which saw Asim Chaudhry's comedy character step into the famous arena.

Elsewhere, Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas reunited to star in an Oasis parody.

Red Nose Day 2025 marked the first yearly broadcast without former host Sir Lenny Henry, who previously announced he had stepped down from the role.

However, the Comic Relief co-founder did make a brief appearance sharing some clips from the past 40 years.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, Henry told us that his involvement in Comic Relief will very much continue, despite him not hosting the Red Nose Day broadcast.

He said: "I'm not going anywhere, I'm just not going to host on the night. I might still make films for them and do voiceovers and things, but I think it's time for a newer generation to come and take the baton, because we've been carrying it for a long time."

There is still time to donate to Red Nose Day at comicrelief.com/donate. Comic Relief, 2025, Funny For Money is available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

