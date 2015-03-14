https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JB-xqTnSrlk

"This is a very strange moment for me," said Comic Relief co-founder and vice chair Richard Curtis of the landmark amount. "When a bunch of comedians got together all those years ago we dreamed of raising a million or two, and never imagined the generosity that would be shown by the British public for so many years."

"Figures tell us that the billion pounds have helped around 50 million people in the UK and overseas, 50 million people whose lives have been changed or saved by the generosity of people they've never met."

The new total – £1,047,083,706 – comes 27 years after the first Red Nose Day was held in 1988 and includes over £640,000 raised by X Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary's 24-hour dance marathon.

Also on last night's bill was a return for comedy favourites Mr Bean and The Vicar of Dibley, plus a 007 mockumentary featuring current Bond star Daniel Craig with Sir Roger Moore, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw and director Sam Mendes.

The winner of Comic Relief Bake Off was also unveiled, and the BBC screened special appeal films from the likes of Peter Capaldi, Olivia Colman and Idris Elba.

Musical entertainment came in the form of John Legend and Sam Smith, along with a One Direction spoof comprised of Johnny Vegas, Vic Reeves, Patrick Kielty, Jack Dee and Nick Helm who took to the stage as No Direction.

