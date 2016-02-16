Coldplay to headline Glastonbury in 2016
A picture of Worthy Farm and a date is all that's needed to announce Coldplay's fourth headline appearance at Glastonbury
It looks like the first headliners of Glastonbury 2016 will be... Coldplay.
The band tweeted a picture of Worthy Farm with the frame of the Pyramid Stage in the background, along with a date. Sunday 26th June – the final day of the festival.
Glastonbury Fest's own account retweeted the post, meaning that it's basically official that the band will headline Glastonbury for the fourth time – the first ever act to do so. They previously topped the bill in 2002, 2005 and 2011.
The four-piece played the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month following the release of their most recent album A Head Full of Dreams.
They'll also be headlining BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Exeter this year too.