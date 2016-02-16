Glastonbury Fest's own account retweeted the post, meaning that it's basically official that the band will headline Glastonbury for the fourth time – the first ever act to do so. They previously topped the bill in 2002, 2005 and 2011.

The four-piece played the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month following the release of their most recent album A Head Full of Dreams.

Advertisement

They'll also be headlining BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Exeter this year too.