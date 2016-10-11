Cold Feet star Cel Spellman to host The Voice spin-off
The V Room will reveal backstage antics and interviews with the star-studded panel
Radio 1 presenter and actor Cel Spellman has been announced as the host of The V Room, The Voice UK’s official switchover show.
Spellman is just 21-years-old and is known for hosting Radio 1’s Sunday afternoon show and appearing in ITV drama Cold Feet as Matthew Williams. He will begin hosting when The Voice starts recording its blind auditions in Manchester next week.
Spellman plays the son of Adam (James Nesbitt) in Cold Feet
The V Room will function much like the Xtra Factor, bringing fans all the best bits from backstage, as Cel interviews the all-star coaching panel, consisting of will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale, show presenter Emma Willis, and this year’s hopeful singers throughout the competition.
Cel’s notable acting roles aside from Cold Feet include Waterloo Road and Cucumber, and apart from his afternoon show on Radio 1 he also presents CBBC’s Official Chart Show.
Cel said his role as The V Room host was “a very exciting prospect” and that he looks forward to “bringing an immersive experience to the fans".
The winner of The Voice UK 2017 will scoop a recording contract with music giants Polydor Records, home to stars like Take That and Ellie Goulding.
A start date for The Voice UK 2017 is not yet known