Spellman plays the son of Adam (James Nesbitt) in Cold Feet

The V Room will function much like the Xtra Factor, bringing fans all the best bits from backstage, as Cel interviews the all-star coaching panel, consisting of will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Gavin Rossdale, show presenter Emma Willis, and this year’s hopeful singers throughout the competition.

Cel’s notable acting roles aside from Cold Feet include Waterloo Road and Cucumber, and apart from his afternoon show on Radio 1 he also presents CBBC’s Official Chart Show.

More like this

Cel said his role as The V Room host was “a very exciting prospect” and that he looks forward to “bringing an immersive experience to the fans".

The winner of The Voice UK 2017 will scoop a recording contract with music giants Polydor Records, home to stars like Take That and Ellie Goulding.

Advertisement

A start date for The Voice UK 2017 is not yet known