In the trailer for the series – beginning this Friday at 8pm – Winkleman explains the premise of the game, which seems deceptively simple.

Claudia Winkleman is the host of an intriguing new Channel 4 game show, One Question – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at the series.

"One solitary question. All our contestants have to do is answer it correctly, and they win £100,000," the Strictly Come Dancing presenter says.

The clip then shows various teams of contestants attempting to solve big questions, like 'What is square?' and 'What is happy?', choosing from multiple answers.

Earlier this year it was reported that Winkleman would be headed to Scotland to host a different gameshow, this time for the BBC.

BBC One's brand new show The Traitors, based on a Dutch game show, is a psychological contest, which will see players work together to complete spectacular physical and mental missions for a chance to win up to £120,000.

However, there's a catch, as at the start of the game, Winkleman will choose a small number of players to be 'The Traitors', unbeknownst to the others, who will be referred to as 'The Faithful'.

At the end of the game, the cash prize will only be won if the remaining contestants are all Faithful. If a Traitor is still among them, it's the Traitor who gets the cash.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of the series, Claudia Winkleman said in a statement: “I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show.

"The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”

One Question begins this Friday at 8pm on Channel 4. Looking for something else to watch? You can visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.