Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March will be hitting our screens on Boxing Day evening in the BBC's new adaptation of the much-loved classic, Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott. The three-part drama explores what it is to be a young woman, with first love, loss and sibling rivalry aplenty, brought to us by Call the Midwife creator, Heidi Thomas. Set in Ireland during the American Civil War, the series follows the lives of these four very different sisters while their dad is away working with troops.

Mad Men's Jon Hamm joins IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade on the distinctly un-festive Christmas episode of his travel documentary series. Expect deadpan commentary from Ayoade and scenes of the two trying Hong Kong street food specialities – including offal skewers and a soup made with five species of venomous snake. Think we'll stick to the left over stuffing and turkey...

This dramatisation of Jessie Burton's 2014 best-seller opens with a young woman named Nella Oortman (Anya Taylor-Joy) arriving in Amsterdam to join wealthy merchant husband Johannes Brandt after an arranged marriage. Johannes gifts her a doll's house, and it soon becomes clear that its interiors and figurines simulate reality and are even able to predict the future. This period thriller set in 1686 remains faithful to the novel and Romola Garai excels as Marin, Nella's sister in law. The drama concludes on the 27th December.

Our favourite business pitch challenge is back, with Den regulars Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones joined by newer faces Jenny Campbell and Tej Lalvani. This festive edition sees a multi-millionaire freezing up approximately one sentence into his pitch, a pitch for healthy porridge (we thought porridge was already healthy?) and a seasonal business involving Santa Claus.

A quiz that's become somewhat of a significant annual event in the British calendar is back once again, with Jimmy Carr putting a panel of celebrities to the test. Famous faces include Richard Ayoade, Noel Fielding, Katherine Ryan, Roisin Conaty and Big Narstie. Have they been paying attention to what's been going on this year or have they been burying their heads in the sand?

The BBC's tricky quiz show invites us to stir from our food comas and puzzle over some Yuletide-themed questions in a festive episode. The Christmas special stars Holly Walsh, Jason Manford and Romesh Ranganathan, as well as familiar face, Alan Davies.