David Beckham: For Love of the Game, 9:00pm, BBC1

David Beckham has found himself a new career in documentaries since Into the Unknown last year, where we saw his motorcycle ride through the Amazon. This time, we witness him taking football around the world, to places like Nepal and Antarctica as he raises awareness of his Unicef 7 fund which helps disadvantaged children.

A Life on Screen: Stephen Fry, 9:00pm, BBC2

More like this

Do we ever need an excuse to celebrate Stephen Fry? This show features contributions from friends and colleagues Hugh Laurie, Michael Sheen, John Lloyd and Alan Davies alongside Fry telling his own story of his passion for drama and comedy and that bathroom meeting with Alan Bennett which led to him playing Oscar Wilde in the 1997 film, as well as his private battles with depression.

Roy Orbison: One of the Lonely Ones, 9:00pm, BBC4

This biography charts how Texan singer Roy Orbison discovered his talents whilst trying to escape his loneliness and awkward looks. His career was short-lived however, killed by tragedy and heartbreak after just five years. Collaboraters and relatives come together to tell this moving tale of the chart-topping singer.

Eight out of Ten Cats End of Year Special, 9:00pm, Channel 4

Advertisement

There are plenty of silly games and surprises as the guests look back on the biggest and funniest stories of the year. Jimmy Carr is our usual host along with Jon Richardson and Sean Lock as the rival team captains.