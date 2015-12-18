The Supervet Christmas, 9:00pm, Channel 4

Vet Noel Fitzpatrick is busier than ever at this festive time of year with animals suffering injuries and illnesses – often from eating something they most likely shouldn't have. These troublesome patients include a dachshund puppy with a deformed paw, a spaniel with a fractured jaw and an Alaskan sled dog with torn ligaments. The staff of the surgery brighten it up by wearing festive jumpers and headbands.

Luther, 9:00pm, BBC1

More like this

The second of two episodes finds Idris Elba's eponymous DCI stepping up the hunt for a cannibal killer as his IT department take awhile to extract some all-important data from a hard drive belonging to a bad guy. There are other questions to be answered, such as why was a burglar (Laura Haddock) in Luther's holiday cottage and why does he have a criminal chained to his radiator? All will become clear but not before Luther and his colleagues find themselves in danger.

We're Doomed! The Dad's Army Story, 9:00pm, BBC2

This charming show charts the meeting of David Croft and Jimmy Perry, arguably two of our best comedy writers. Writer Stephen Russell pays tribute to the creators of Dad's Army by showing us who was who as he whisks us all back to the 1960s, highlighting the deep affection for the sitcom about the Home Guard. Paul Ritter and Richard Dormer shine as the writing duo alongside John Sessions, Sally Phillips, Shane Ritchie and Mark Heap. Be prepared for some lump-in-the-throat moments too.

Michael Bublé's Christmas, 9:00pm, Channel 5

Advertisement

The king of Christmas is back! Michael Buble hosts his festive show from Los Angeles with guests such as Celine Dion and to perhaps most people's surprise, William Shatner. The Canadian star will be wowing us again with classic hits like Here Comes Santa Claus and I'll Be Home For Christmas and the exciting premiere of a brand new song. At this time of year, this is unmissable TV to get into the Christmas spirit.