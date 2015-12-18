Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas, 6:10pm, BBC1

In the latest adventure from the nation's favourite sheep, the farmer accidentally bids for three wildly destructive llamas. Bitzer the dog realises what has happened but is unable to stop it, and thus the llamas reign supreme over the farm. Can Bitzer, Shaun and the rest of the sheep put a stop to them?

Britain's Favourite Children's Books, 6:30pm, Channel 4

More like this

The current king of children's literature David Walliams hosts this countdown show of our favourite kid's books. He will be chatting to some of his favourite authors including Jacqueline Wilson, Michael Bond and Julia Donaldson and celebrities such as Miranda Hart and Rob Brydon recall their favourite childhood tales as well as a few famous faces contributing some readings.

Dickensian, 7:00pm, 8:30pm, BBC1

Prepare to play the game of matching the character to the novel as Tony Jordan of EastEnders writing fame weaves an intricate plot spread across 20 half hour episodes. It has a lot in common with the soap, it has a lot of characters all living as neighbours with a large dose of drama thrown in for good measure. What would Charles Dickens think? He'd probably be delighted. Look out for well known characters like Miss Havisham (Tuppence Middleton) and Mr Venus (Omid Djalili).

Top Gear: from A to Z, 8:00pm, BBC2

They may have walked (or been sacked) from Top Gear earlier this year but presenting trio Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are the stars of this first half of an alphabetical look at the motoring show's best bits. With a revamp helmed by Chris Evans set to air in May next year, this is as good a moment as any to take a trip down memory lane and relive the Top Gear glory days. Concludes Wednesday 30th December at 8:00pm.

Peter and Wendy, 8:00pm, ITV

Teenager Lucy (Hazel Doupe) who needs life saving surgery arrives at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London with her mother. Anxious about what's to come and a bit bored, she stumbles across a copy of JM Barrie's Peter Pan and is whisked away into her imagination with the boy who never grows up. Lucy drifts in and out of the two worlds as she draws nearer to her operation and has a fun adventure with Peter, Tinkerbell and the Lost Boys. Stanley Tucci and Paloma Faith star.

Inside Lego at Christmas, 8:00pm, Channel 4

This documentary gets behind the scenes access to the secretive Danish family-run multibillion pound global business in the busy run up to Christmas. We also meet the Addis family from Cambridgeshire, who have been building massive Lego sculptures in their home for the past 20 Christmasses.

Still Open All Hours, 8:00pm, BBC1

We join the Arkwrights shopkeeper Granville (David Jason) once again for a Christmas filled with an over-sized tree, a trampoline and a creepy one-eyed mannequin. The supernaturally self-operating till freaks Granville out and Gladys Emmanuel's Mrs Featherstone shines as always.

And Then There Were None, 9:00pm, BBC1

The first episode of Agatha Christie's thrilling murder mystery begins tonight in the year 1939, as ten guests are invited to a house on a small island off the Devonshire coast. Their hosts are nowhere to be seen, however, and slowly but surely the guests start to be picked off, one by one. Can anyone solve this mystery? Aiden Turner stars as the ruthless Philip Lombard and Anna Maxwell Martin as a downtrodden servant in this menacing thriller.

A Gert Lush Christmas, 9:00pm, BBC2

Advertisement

This is Russell Howard's co-written comedy drama debut, which features Neil Morrissey as his fitness obsessed dad, Sophie Thomson as his always enthusiastic mother, Greg Davies as his partying uncle and Kerry Howard – his real-life sister – as his sibling. Get ready for Christmas Bristolian style, as Howard's character Dan introduces his girlfriend to his West Country family.