Christine Lampard to host ITV's Lorraine as regular presenter Lorraine Kelly takes summer break
Lampard will present the show for three weeks before the show goes off air at the end of August
Christine Lampard will be the main host of ITV's Lorraine this summer as regular presenter Lorraine Kelly takes a summer break.
Loose Women panellist Christine will step in for three weeks from Monday 31st July as anchor of the ITV daytime show – during which time she is set to interview new Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker.
However the last two weeks of August will see Lorraine come off air completely; instead ITV will broadcast Good Morning Britain until 9.30am.
Christine, who last covered for Lorraine during the Easter holidays, said: "I’m really excited to be back in the hot seat whilst Lorraine is off on her holidays.
"I'll do my best to fill her shoes for a few weeks and have some fun along the way too."
More like this
Lorraine will then return to the show from Monday 4th September.
Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are also taking a rest over the summer, and will be replaced on the show by guest presenters Richard Madeley, Eamonn Holmes and Jeremy Kyle.