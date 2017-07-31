However the last two weeks of August will see Lorraine come off air completely; instead ITV will broadcast Good Morning Britain until 9.30am.

Christine, who last covered for Lorraine during the Easter holidays, said: "I’m really excited to be back in the hot seat whilst Lorraine is off on her holidays.

"I'll do my best to fill her shoes for a few weeks and have some fun along the way too."

Lorraine will then return to the show from Monday 4th September.

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are also taking a rest over the summer, and will be replaced on the show by guest presenters Richard Madeley, Eamonn Holmes and Jeremy Kyle.