Jurassic World sees Bryce Dallas Howard spend an awful lot of time running away from dinosaurs while wearing high heels. Why? No, we're not really sure either, but according to co-star Chris Pratt, she's a total pro.

"She did a phenomenal job and it wasn't just on hard surfaces," he told James Corden's Late Late Show. "This is through the jungle in Hawaii, it was through mud, and she was just a total trooper and never once rolled an ankle or popped a knee. It was very, very impressive."