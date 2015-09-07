The show will run from 6:30am to 10am, with Moyles's first show set to air on Monday 21st September. It will be the first time he's returned to regular radio broadcasting since he hung up his Radio 1 mic in September 2012.

Moyles isn't the only new host to be signed to Radio X. After 10am, he'll hand over to Vernon Kay, who himself left Radio 1 in 2012. Former Big Breakfast and Capital FM presenter Johnny Vaughan will host the drivetime slot, and Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs and The Voice will present at weekends.

Ashley Tabor, executive president of Global (who own and run XFM), said, “I’ve had a great summer hearing some of the funniest rumours I’ve ever heard. I’m pleased we can now confirm the industry’s best kept secret, we are indeed launching a brand new national radio station on Monday September 21st.”

The station claims it will aim to be the "first truly male-focused" radio station in the UK, aiming at 25 - 44-year-olds.

"Chris is a broadcasting genius and as Global makes a multi-million pound investment in launching Radio X on a national scale, I couldn't think of anyone better to host the station's breakfast show," added Tabor.

Radio X will play rock and guitar-based music, with regular artists on the playlist including Florence And The Machine, Mumford And Sons, Blur and Arctic Monkeys. Moyles will also go on the road in the coming months with a series of live music events.

The station will be available to listen nationwide on digital radio, and on 104.9FM in London and 97.7FM in Manchester.