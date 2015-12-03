“It was a crazy diet and sometimes when ‘cut’ was called you would literally pass out from exhaustion," Hemsworth told Graham Norton.

Hemsworth certainly surprised his fans when he posted this picture online:

“It was the most physically challenging thing to do," he admitted.

More like this

The film, directed by Ron Howard, charts the life of crewmen who are left struggling to survive after a mammoth whale attacks their ship. The tale is said to have inspired Herman Melville to write Moby-Dick.

Howard himself admitted it was quite the undertaking.

“Directorially, it was the biggest of challenges, but I have an ambitious streak that I just have to follow. It’s a life experience making this type of movie – I’m not naturally adventurous as a person and these movies take me to places and experiences that I wouldn’t otherwise have.”

In The Heart of the Sea is released in cinemas on 25th December.

Advertisement

See The Graham Norton Show Friday at 10:35pm