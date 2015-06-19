Chris Evans is quitting The One Show to focus on Top Gear
The Radio 2 presenter hosts the BBC1 teatime show one day a week, but will be leaving after taking over from Jeremy Clarkson as the new host of Top Gear
Chris Evans is quitting The One Show to concentrate on firing up the new series of Top Gear.
The Radio 2 DJ currently presents the teatime show every Friday on BBC1, but has confirmed that he will be leaving the show following the news that he would be taking over from Jeremy Clarkson as the lead presenter of Top Gear.
He will be giving more details during tonight's edition.
All week Evans has been revealing further details about his plans for the BBC2 motoring show, including that there will be a "female presence" when Top Gear returns.
"There’ll definitely be a female presence on the show and that could well be a co-presenter," Evans said on his Radio 2 Breakfast Show. "It could be two. It could be no co-presenters and a film reporter or a driver. It’s all a big open book."
He also revealed that he will be holding open auditions to find his fellow presenters, asking people to send in a 30-second video clip before 20th July.