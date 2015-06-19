He will be giving more details during tonight's edition.

All week Evans has been revealing further details about his plans for the BBC2 motoring show, including that there will be a "female presence" when Top Gear returns.

"There’ll definitely be a female presence on the show and that could well be a co-presenter," Evans said on his Radio 2 Breakfast Show. "It could be two. It could be no co-presenters and a film reporter or a driver. It’s all a big open book."

He also revealed that he will be holding open auditions to find his fellow presenters, asking people to send in a 30-second video clip before 20th July.