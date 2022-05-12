Love Island's Chloe Burrows explains why she's 'missing' The Games

The star, who was made famous appearing in last year's season of Love Island, has been conspicuously absent, despite going through the same tough training as the other celebrities taking part.

Many viewers who have been watching reality sporting show The Games on ITV this week have had the same question - where is Chloe Burrows?

Now, in answer to fan questions on social media, Burrows has lifted the lid on why she hasn't appeared yet, simply saying "I'm not competing haha I'm a reserve!! X"

When one Twitter user replied "Fuming! Why are you a reserve!!", Burrows responded by saying "I’d win if I was in it", with a wink emoji to follow.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun that "Chloe Burrows and Will Njobvu are reserve competitors on the show and are training hard with the rest of the team in preparation for the live shows. They will take part in the competition in the event of any injury or illness and we are very excited to have them on board."

The Games is currently airing each night this week at 9pm on ITV - having started on Monday 9th May, it will end on Friday 13th May.

The live coverage from Crystal Palace is presented by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, while celebrities taking part include Olivia Attwood, Ryan Thomas and Christine McGuinness.

One of the contestants, Kevin Clifton, previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that he was worried about 'showing off' once the live shows started.

He said: "In training, we're all focused and the coaches are like, 'Do this, do that,' and you're very focused. My worry is that when all the audience get in here, I'm gonna start wanting to show off because I'm so used to being like, 'Let's entertain everyone! Let's get everyone going,' at Strictly."

The Games airs at 9pm on ITV tonight.