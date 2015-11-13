Plus, Rod Stewart will be on hand to sing a tune, and Scott Mills takes on a Children In Need abseil challenge.

Find out when everything's on with our guide below. Oh, and don't forget to donate here!

7.30 – 8.00pm: Dermot O'Leary and Tess Daly kick off a night of fun and fundraising with a live performance from Ellie Goulding, while the cast of EastEnders travel back in time for a vintage Hollywood-style music performance. Plus Scott Mills prepares for Children in Need's toughest ever challenge – attempting to abseil down The Orbit in Olympic Park.

8.00 – 8.30pm: The Children's Choir of over 1,500 children sing in unison across the nation. Plus Sir Bruce Forsyth returns for a Strictly Come Dancing special as the cast of Call the Midwife take to the famous ballroom.

8.30 – 9.00pm: Fearne Cotton joins the fun. Warwick Davis, C-3PO and R2-D2 star in an unmissable Star Wars sketch that sees them joined by some very famous Jedi fans.

9.00 – 9.30pm: Music legend Rod Stewart sings live and Harry Hill crams 40 years of television history into four minutes – as only he can – in an exclusive Children in Need sketch.

9.30 – 10.00pm: Scott Mills' epic Children in Need Challenge continues. Will he overcome his fears to abseil all the way down The Orbit? Plus Jess Glynne performs the official Children in Need single 'Take me Home'

10.00pm (BBC2): The party moves to Walford where Shane Richie will be joined by a host of stars live from the Queen Vic, along with a very special house band – Peter Andre.

10.40 – 11.00pm (BBC1): Nick Grimshaw and Rochelle Humes take over proceedings as the party returns to BBC1 with a performance from global pop superstar Selena Gomez. Plus an exclusive sneak peek at Call the Midwife's Christmas special and the cast of the West End's latest smash musical Kinky Boots perform.

11.00 – 11.30pm: The glittering night of entertainment continues with the cream of British comedy performing in a special Radio 4 sketch. Plus chart toppers Years and Years sing live in the studio.

11.30pm – 12.00am: Nick Grimshaw joins us as the fun continues. The cast of Beautiful, The Carol King Musical perform.

12.00 – 12.30am: Stars of Strictly past join in the fun and games as they face a brand new musical challenge, while Westlife's Shane Filan and Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle unite for a very special performance.

12.30 – 2.00am: A lively climax to the show from the cast of the Bend it Like Beckham musical. Plus the all-important final total is revealed.