"I hope it goes on to make a real and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children across the UK," the 9 Million Bicycles singer commented.

The song, originally sung by Sting but covered famously by Eva Cassidy, was played by Sir Terry on his Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

"He introduced me to Eva's music," Melua told Radio 2 host Chris Evans. "I remember being blown away by her sound. I found it so emotional and so stunning."

Melua also said that it was a "privilege" to release the song and support a charity that was "so dear" to the iconic broadcaster.

With all profits going to Children in need, the song will be released on 3rd November.

Children in Need airs on Friday 17th November on BBC1