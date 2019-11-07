A spokesperson said: “Having reviewed the product, it was felt that its rightful home was in the Official Compilations Chart.”

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need said he has been left “saddened” by the decision to “[deny] the chance for further promotion”.

“I’m deeply saddened that the industry has chosen to pull the album from the number one race after announcing it was well on its way to securing the top spot this week,” he said in a statement.

“Got It Covered is the result of an inspiring collaboration by some of the UK’s biggest stars in support of disadvantaged children and young people and this very special project has clearly captured the public’s imagination.

“It’s sad that a charity album solely for the benefit of children should be denied the chance for further promotion and celebration which inevitably would lead to more money being raised.”

The album was at number one ahead of Jeff Lynne’s ELO, and Michael Kiwanuka at number three.

Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant, Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, and actor Shaun Dooley were among those who lent their voices to the charity project. Other names included Suranne Jones and Jim Broadbent.

Dooley voiced his disappointment on Twitter as he encouraged the public to buy the album online and questioned why the album has been moved despite albums featuring various artists – The Greatest Showman – topping the Albums Chart.

“I think the thing that hurts the most, is that this entire project was always about decency & kindness,” he wrote. “Pulling our album from the charts when they know what that could mean to our @BBCCiN profits... is the antithesis of everything we and this project stand for.”

Children in Need: Got it Covered is available to buy here. The documentary of the same name, detailing the work behind the recordings, is available to watch on BBCiPlayer.

Children in Need is on BBC One, Friday 18th November