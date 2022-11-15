The charity is airing a line-up of programming dedicated to the cause, which first started on the BBC back in 1980.

With the cost of living continuing to rise, there couldn't be a more important time for Children in Need to return to our screens.

Alex Scott, Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc and Chris Ramsay will be on hosting duty this year, while viewers can expect appearances from Bradley Walsh, Diversity and Nick Knowles, who is back with a special edition of DIY SOS.

Here's everything you need to know about Children in Need ahead of the 2022 telethon this Friday.

When is Children in Need 2022?

Children in Need's Appeal Night show will air on Friday 18th November on BBC One.

The telethon is due to start at 7pm and will finish at 10pm after three hours of sketches, specials and spoofs.

Friday's show will be the second edition of Children in Need to be filmed from Media City UK in Salford.

Who is presenting Children in Need 2022?

Hosting this year's Children in Need telethon are comedian Mel Giedroyc, presenter and former footballer Alex Scott and stand-up comic Chris Ramsay.

They'll be joined by Paralympic athlete Ade Adepitan and comedian Jason Manford.

The presenting line-up has stayed roughly the same from last year, however Jason Manford has stepped in for Graham Norton, who was one of the hosts of Children in Need 2021.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Blankety Blank's Bradley Walsh will be presenting a special version of the show for Children in Need, featuring Strictly Come Dancing stars Maisie Smith and John Waite.

Romesh Ranganathan is also taking part this year, presenting a special edition of The Weakest Link in the studio, while Joe Wicks will be walking for 10 hours during the telethon. The Repair Shop team will also be stopping by for a special restoration, while Graham Norton is set to appear as he invites a line-up of celebrities to take on his temperamental red chair.

Children in Need 2022 performances

Taking to the stage for Children in Need this year will be Lewis Capaldi, Diversity and the BBC Children in Need choir with a special rendition of Keane's Somewhere Only We Know.

Meanwhile, Junior Eurovision is descending on CiN, with the UK's act performing the song they'll be competing with live on TV for the very first time.

Children in Need 2022 schedule

The One Show

The Surprise Squad is returning to The One Show for BBC Children in Need 2022, taking on surprise challenges across the country for the charity's funded projects.

How to watch: Monday 14th-Thursday 17th November from 7pm, BBC One

Rickshaw Relay Rides Again

Matt Baker is back with his rickshaw, taking a team of five inspiring young people who have been supported by BBC Children in Need projects on a relay-style ride over five days.

How to watch: Tuesday 15th November, 8pm, BBC One

DIY SOS

Nick Knowles hosts the 2022 special of DIY SOS, building a brand-new home for Leeds-based and BBC Children in Need-funded project Getaway Girls. Throughout the special, he'll be joined by an array of BBC Radio 2 presenters and an army of volunteers as they create the charity's new building.

How to watch: Wednesday 16th November, 8pm, BBC One

Weatherman Walking for Children in Need

BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway is embarking on a nine mile hike between Wrexham and Hope Mountain to learn about the amazing projects supported by Children in Need all over Wales.

How to watch: Thursday 17th November, 8pm, BBC One Wales

The Great SPOTacular Appeal Night

The Children in Need telethon ends the week of charity programming, as Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Jason Manford, Ade Adepitan and Chris Ramsay host the spot-themed spectacular.

How to watch: Friday 18th November, 7pm, BBC One

How to donate to Children in Need

You can donate to BBC Children in Need in various different ways this year, all of which are listed on www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.

You can also phone 0345 7 33 22 33 to make a donation via mobile (standard geographic charges from landlines and mobiles will apply) or donate using debit card, credit card or PayPal on the Children in Need website.

You can also pay in fundraising money at all major banks, building societies or the Post Office, or send a cheque or postal order to BBC Children in Need, PO Box 648, Salford, M5 0LB.

To donate £5 text the word DONATE to 70405, to donate £10 text the word DONATE to 70410, to donate £20 text DONATE to 70420, or to donate £30 text DONATE to 70430.

Texts will cost your donation plus your standard network message charge and all of your donation will go to BBC Children in Need. You must be 16 or over and have the bill payer‘s permission, while Text Services close at midnight on 30th November.

Children in Need returns to BBC One from 7pm on Friday 18th November. Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

