The RHS Chelsea Flower Show returns to the BBC for another year, offering audiences across the UK unparalleled access to the world’s most prestigious horticultural event.

Ad

Kicking off on Sunday 17 May through to Sunday 24 May, there will be comprehensive daily coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer throughout the week.

The coverage will be led by a trusted team of BBC presenters and horticultural experts, but who?

As the nation's favourite gardening social event kicks off in 2026, here's everything you need to know about those leading the coverage across the BBC.

Who are the Chelsea Flower Show 2026 presenters?

Sophie Raworth

Adam Frost

Rachel de Thame

JJ Chalmers

Nicki Chapman

Angellica Bell

Carol Klein

Frances Tophill

Sue Kent

Toby Buckland

Flo Headlam

Chris Bavin

Monty Don

Scroll on to learn more about each host.

Sophie Raworth

Sophie Raworth. BBC Studios

Sophie Raworth returns to the Chelsea Flower Show for the 12th year running and she will be presenting coverage alongside Adam Frost, with the launch programme beginning on Sunday 17 May.

Those tuning in will recognise Raworth as one of the main BBC News presenters across BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.

In 2015, she became the new presenter of Watchdog and the following year she was named the presenter for Crimewatch.

Earlier this year, Raworth published Running on Air: From BBC Headlines to Life-Changing Finish Lines, focusing on her career at the BBC and how she began running in her early 40s.

Sophie Raworth said: "I've spent the last three weeks filming designers and growers as they build their show gardens at Chelsea. I can tell you it's going to be another wonderful year.

"We are in for a treat. It's my 12th year as part of the team at the Chelsea flower show, and it is always a highlight of my year. I can't wait to see it open to the public next week."

Adam Frost

Adam Frost. BBC Studios

Adam Frost is a garden designer and horticulturist, known for his work at the Chelsea Flower Show and on Gardeners' World.

He first began is career working at North Devon Parks before he moved to London to work as a landscaper. His career progressed when he started working with Geoff Hamilton and later, he became an RHS Ambassador.

Over his career, Frost has won seven gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show and in his book, Real Gardens, he tells the journey of his success.

He joins Raworth to kick off the week's coverage on Sunday 17 May.

Rachel de Thame

Rachel de Thame. BBC Studios

Rachel de Thame is a gardener and TV presenter who first began her career as a model and actress. In the late '90s, she pivoted her career and focused on her passion for plants and gardening and enrolling at the English Gardening School, where she studied Practical Horticulture and Plants and Plantsmanship.

She then auditioned for Gardeners' World and first began presenting on the programme weekly. Since then, she has fronted Small Town Gardens and Gardening with the Experts.

She joins JJ Chalmers with the first look at the Show Gardens and Great Pavilion exhibits, including the exclusive reveal of The RHS and The King’s Foundation Curious Garden.

JJ Chalmers

JJ Chalmers. BBC / Friel Kean Films

JJ Chalmers joins Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost, with the first look at the Show Gardens and Great Pavilion exhibits, including the exclusive reveal of The RHS and The King's Foundation Curious Garden.

Chalmers is a TV presenter and an Invictus Games medalist. Over his career, Chalmers has presented National Paralympic Day, Channel 4's Summer Paralympics and the 2017 Invictus Games.

His other presenting works include Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics for the BBC, Gardeners' World and Warship: Life in The Royal Navy on Channel 5.

Nicki Chapman

Nicki Chapman. BBC Studios

Nicki Chapman is a TV and radio presenter, best known for hosting Escape to the Country, Wanted Down Under, I Escaped to the Country and Escape to the Continent.

Audiences can join Nicki everyday from Monday 18 May at 2pm on BBC One daytime for accessible, affordable take-home tips for gardeners of all abilities.

Angellica Bell

Angellica Bell. BBC Studios

Angellica Bell is a TV and radio presenter, who first rose to fame while presenting on CBBC in the early 2000s. Many will recognise Bell for co-presenting The Martin Lewis Money Show. She recently took part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025.

Audiences can join Angellica everyday from Monday 18 May at 2pm on BBC One daytime for accessible, affordable take-home tips for gardeners of all abilities.

Carol Klein

Carol Klein. BBC Studios

Carol Klein is a gardening expert who, in 2023, was named the RHS Iconic Horticultural Hero by the Royal Horticultural Society.

She joins Bell and Chapman for the afternoon coverage as they explore practical themes, from creating visual impact to encouraging wildlife and bringing a holiday feel to gardens at home, alongside a number of other presenters.

Frances Tophill

Frances Tophill hosting the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026. BBC Studios

Frances Tophill is a horticulturist and TV presenter, best known for her work on Love Your Garden and Gardeners' World.

Sue Kent

Sue Kent. BBC Studios

Sue Kent is a presenter for Gardeners' World and often shares her plant and design ideas to make gardening easy and enjoyable for every age and ability on the show.

Toby Buckland

Toby Buckland. BBC

Toby Buckland is a gardener and TV presenters, who worked on Gardeners' World from 2008 to 2010.

Flo Headlam

Flo Headlam. BBC / Spun Gold TV

Flo Headlam is a BBC Gardeners' World presenter, who took up gardening in 2012 as a second career.

She previously spent time as a dancer and 20 years working in charities, before she began studying at Capel Manor College.

Chris Bavin

Chris Bavin. BBC/RDF Television West/Kieron McCarron

Chris Bavin is a TV presenter who many will recognise from Britain's Best Home Cook, Eat Well for Less?, Britain in Bloom and Food: Truth or Scare across BBC One.

Arit Anderson

Arit Anderson. BBC Studios

Arit Anderson is a garden designer and TV presenters, who has worked across Gardeners' World and Garden Rescue. She joins the BBC Two evening coverage alongside Monty Don and Rachel de Thame.

In 2013, Anderson won the RHS Fresh Talent award at the Chelsea Flower Show and three years later, she won a gold medal at the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival.

She joins Monty Don later in the week as they look at new plant introductions, including the RHS Plant of the Year.

Monty Don

Monty Don. BBC Studios

Monty Don is a horticulturist and Gardeners' World presenter and will be leading the BBC Two evening coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show.

Many will recognise Don as the lead presenter of Gardeners' World, a role he took over from Alan Titchmarsh in 2003. Don has appeared in various of his own programmes, including Monty Don's Paradise Gardens, My Dream Farm and Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show begins on Sunday 17 May from 8pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.