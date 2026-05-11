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Gardeners' World presenter talks Chelsea Flower Show and what David Beckham wanted to grow in his garden
Designing a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show was always going to be a challenge, says Frances Tophill – even more so when it had to be fit for a King!
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Published: Monday, 11 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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