The exciting world-renowned event returns next week and is set to be yet another year of spectacular floral displays and mesmerising landscapes, unmissable for any green fingered people or gardening novices alike.

Spring is well and truly in the air and there's no greater indication of it than the return of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show .

Once again, the events of the week will be broadcast on BBC with daily shows showcasing the day's talents over on BBC Two. But for any eager fans of the show, you'll be pleased to know that the festivities kick off this Sunday (21st May) with a one-hour Countdown episode.

Part of the joy of the show is the fact that the BBC's broadcast is always home to a host of familiar faces, guiding viewers through the day's events and more.

It wouldn't be a day at the flower show without some expert advice and this year's line up of experts has been confirmed. They include Adam Frost, Rachel de Thame, Arit Anderson, Carol Klein, Mark Lane, Toby Buckland, James Wong, Nick Bailey and Frances Tophill. Gardeners' World presenter Sue Kent will also be joining the line-up as a new addition for this year.

But who is presenting the flower show this year? Read on for everything you need to know about the Chelsea Flower Show presenters for 2023.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is presenting the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023?

Monty Don

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Monty Don BBC,Glenn Dearing

The well-known horticulturalist and Gardeners' World presenter returns once again to host the Chelsea Flower Show this year.

Many will undoubtedly know him for his green fingered tips and insight at the helm of the long-running gardening programme, taking over from Alan Titchmarsh. In 2014, Don became the lead presenter for the BBC's coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show, again replacing Titchmarsh.

More like this

He has also had numerous shows of his own including Growing Out of Trouble, Around the World in 80 Gardens, Monty Don's Italian Gardens and The Secret History of the British Garden. Most recently, he has presented Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens, which aired in 2022.

Joe Swift

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Joe Swift BBC,Glenn Dearing

The English garden designer, journalist and presenter first appeared as one of the main presenters at the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2010. He is a regular on BBC's Gardeners' World and is leading the coverage this year alongside Don and Raworth.

If you're a regular viewer of the flower shows that the UK has to offer, you'll no doubt recognise Swift as the co-presenter of others including Gardeners' World Live, Hampton Court and RHS Tatton Park Flower Show. He has also presented BBC's Small Town Gardens, appeared as a design judge on BBC's Gardener of the Year, and been a presenter and designer on Take 3 Gardeners.

Sophie Raworth

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Sophie Raworth BBC,Glenn Dearing

Raworth is a familiar face from behind the news desk and returns once more as the presenter of the Chelsea Flower Show, having done so since 2014. The senior newsreader is one of the main presenters of BBC News and has previously presented Crimewatch, Watchdog and Sunday Morning.

Angellica Bell

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Angellica Bell, Nicki Chapman BBC

The television and radio presenter is part of the Chelsea Flower Show festivities this year having been one of the presenting line-up in previous years.

Perhaps best known for her CBBC presenting from 2000 to 2006 and then as the winner of Celebrity Masterchef in 2017, Bell has presented a variety of shows throughout her career including Ill Gotten Gains, The Martin Lewis Money Show and The Big Family Cooking Showdown.

Nicki Chapman

Chapman is a recognisable face in the world of British TV and radio, having previously been a talent show judge on Pop Idol with Simon Cowell, Pete Waterman and Neil Fox.

But she is perhaps best known for her presenting on well-known travel shows including Wanted Down Under, Escape to the Country as well as fronting the Chelsea Flower Show and becoming a mainstay of the BBC's presenting team for the annual event.

Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

The YouTuber, actor and Strictly Come Dancing finalist is joining the line-up for this year's flower show, confirmed to be chatting to Bell about his new passion for gardening.

Sugg is no stranger to the camera or to presenting, having been a guest presenter on The One Show, Countryfile and more recently, appearing on The Great British Menu and The Chase: Celebrity Special.

Gethin Jones

Gethin Jones BBC

One of the current main presenters on Morning Live alongside Waterloo Road's Kym Marsh, Jones is also part of the line-up for this year's flower show. He has been confirmed to be chatting to the main presenters about his passion for gardening.

Fans will recognise him for his presenting on Blue Peter, appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 and as a 2020 contestant on Celebrity Masterchef.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.