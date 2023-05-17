How to watch the Chelsea Flower Show 2023 on TV
The annual flower show is world-renowned and coming up soon, but how can you watch from the comfort of your home?
Any green fingered person out there knows that the annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show is an event to be looked forward to as the spring season rolls around.
The world-renowned show is back this year for another instalment of floral delights, with yet another jam-packed schedule and the excitement kicking off from this Sunday (21st May) for a one hour special counting down the big event.
If you haven't managed to grab tickets for this year's horticultural experience, have no fear as the flower show is being televised with all the highlights being broadcast on BBC Two.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea Flower Show 2023.
The events of this year's flower show kicks off a day early on Sunday 21st May, with a special countdown episode airing that evening on BBC Two at 6pm.
The Chelsea Flower Show week gets well and truly underway from Monday though with the show being showcased each day from the 23rd with a daytime episode, as well as an evening episode. Thankfully, all the action from the flower show will be aired on BBC Two each day at 3:45pm and again, with some nights being home to two evening episodes.
The annual show concludes on Friday with the winner of the People's Choice Award being revealed, bringing the week's excitement to a close. For a full breakdown of what each episode of the flower show's broadcast will include, read more here.
Chelsea Flower Show 2023 schedule
All UK time.
Sunday 21st May 2023
Countdown, 6pm, BBC Two
Monday 22nd May 2023
Episode 1, 3.45pm, BBC Two
Episode 2, 7.30pm, BBC Two
Tuesday 23rd May 2023
Episode 3, 3.45pm, BBC Two
Episode 4, 8pm, BBC Two
Wednesday 24th May 2023
Episode 5, 3.45pm, BBC Two
Episode 6, 7pm, BBC Two
Episode 7, 8pm, BBC Two
Thursday 25th May 2023
Episode 8, 3.45pm, BBC Two
Episode 9, 8pm, BBC Two
Friday 26th May 2023
Episode 10, 3.45pm, BBC Two
Episode 11, 7.30pm, BBC Two
Episode 12, 8pm, BBC Two
