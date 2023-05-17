The world-renowned show is back this year for another instalment of floral delights, with yet another jam-packed schedule and the excitement kicking off from this Sunday (21st May) for a one hour special counting down the big event.

Any green fingered person out there knows that the annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show is an event to be looked forward to as the spring season rolls around.

If you haven't managed to grab tickets for this year's horticultural experience, have no fear as the flower show is being televised with all the highlights being broadcast on BBC Two.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea Flower Show 2023.

How to watch the Chelsea Flower Show 2023 on TV

The events of this year's flower show kicks off a day early on Sunday 21st May, with a special countdown episode airing that evening on BBC Two at 6pm.

The Chelsea Flower Show week gets well and truly underway from Monday though with the show being showcased each day from the 23rd with a daytime episode, as well as an evening episode. Thankfully, all the action from the flower show will be aired on BBC Two each day at 3:45pm and again, with some nights being home to two evening episodes.

The annual show concludes on Friday with the winner of the People's Choice Award being revealed, bringing the week's excitement to a close. For a full breakdown of what each episode of the flower show's broadcast will include, read more here.

The Chelsea Flower Show 2022. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Chelsea Flower Show 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Sunday 21st May 2023

Countdown, 6pm, BBC Two

Monday 22nd May 2023

Episode 1, 3.45pm, BBC Two

Episode 2, 7.30pm, BBC Two

Tuesday 23rd May 2023

Episode 3, 3.45pm, BBC Two

Episode 4, 8pm, BBC Two

Wednesday 24th May 2023

Episode 5, 3.45pm, BBC Two

Episode 6, 7pm, BBC Two

Episode 7, 8pm, BBC Two

Thursday 25th May 2023

Episode 8, 3.45pm, BBC Two

Episode 9, 8pm, BBC Two

Friday 26th May 2023

Episode 10, 3.45pm, BBC Two

Episode 11, 7.30pm, BBC Two

Episode 12, 8pm, BBC Two

