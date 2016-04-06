While many would run from a cramped coach with a tour guide constantly yelling, 'Are you having a good tiiiiimmme?' these couples are battling to stay on the coach.

Yes, after doing some thrilling excursions with international tour guide Brendan Sheerin, the seven travelling pairs will vote each day on who they want to keep and who they want to boot off. It's face-to-face too, just to add to the drama. New couples will come onto the bus along the way. But the final couple standing will win the top prize of a stay in the final – and most glamorous – party hot spot.

“Viewers can expect the same sense of humour and adventure that have proved popular over the years but with a few new twists that will keep the tourists on their toes throughout – there’s no such thing as a safe seat in this popularity contest," Matt Walton from 12 Yard Productions says.

Coach Trip first aired on Channel 4 in 2005. Thirteen series of the programme have since aired, plus three celebrity versions and a Christmas series in 2011.

If you fancy packing up and having a go yourself, they're on the hunt for contestants. An air date has yet to be confirmed.