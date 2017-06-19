Nineteen viewers complained to Ofcom after watching the programme in which the chef visits failing hotels across the USA to try and rescue them.

Channel 4 said that the breach was caused by a “rare human error” in which the incorrect version of the programme was mistakenly put into the schedule.

Once the error was noticed, Channel 4 promptly took the programme off air and a standby programme was substituted after a continuity announcer apologised for the inappropriate language.

Channel 4 assured Ofcom that it had since introduced "additional manual checks by its Programme Management Department” and was reviewing its processes to ensure that an incident of this nature did not occur again.

Finding C4 in breach of its code, the regulator said it took account of C4’s attempt to remedy the mistake and to take steps reviewing its internal procures.

Ofcom has also found Viceland UK in breach of its code on offensive language for the broadcast of the programme F*** that’s Delicious on a Sunday at 1pm.

The breach was recorded despite Viceland’s efforts to mask the use of the f-word in the programme’s opening titles and repeated attempts to bleep the f-word in the show.

Ofcom noted that repeated bleepings “can draw attention to the underlying strong language” and also noted that one use of the f-word was not bleeped and clearly audible at a time when children might be watching.

F*** that’s Delicious is presented by the rapper and former chef Action Bronson and examines food culture in the USA.