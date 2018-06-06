They then each went on three dates, all the while labouring under the impression that they were single. And, of course, one of those dates saw the former couple meet for a 'first' date.

However, viewers have cast doubt on the show's premise, arguing that the couple "clearly recognised each other" and that they were faking the hypnosis in order to gain publicity for their vlogs.

"If you believe that these two are genuinely being hypnotised and not faking it for yet more publicity for their vlogging, then you're seriously gullible," one Twitter user wrote.

More like this

"Fake...fake...fake..," said another. "[T]hey clearly recognised each other, talked over each other and acted totally differently than on all other dates. Body language and conversation clearly relaxed and familiar. Give me a break."

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com contacted Channel 4 for a comment.