Channel 4 drops The Jump for 2018
The reality sports show will not air while the Winter Olympics are on in South Korea next year
The Jump is taking a “rest” from the slopes for a year, Channel 4 has said.
The notoriously perilous winter sports reality show, which has seen 34 celebrities suffer injuries over its four series, will not air in 2018 – the same year of the Winter Olympics in South Korea. It is unclear whether the series will return the following year.
Among those injured have been Coronation Street actress Tina Hobley, who broke her arm in two places, and Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan, who badly damaged her leg.
A spokesperson for Channel 4 said, "The Jump has been a hugely successful brand for Channel 4 over the last four years.
"However, with such a huge amount of winter sport on screen at the start of 2018 we have decided to rest the show for the year."
Davina McCall hosts the show, where celebrities are challenged to activities like slalom and ski-jumping.
Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews won last year, despite dislocating his shoulder at one point.
The 2018 Winter Olympics will take place in South Korea in February, around the time that The Jump would usually air.