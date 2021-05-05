Anna Richardson confirmed to host Changing Rooms reboot

Anna Richardson has been named as the new co-presenter of property renovation programme Changing Rooms, which is getting a revival on Channel 4 later this year.

Advertisement

The series sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood take on the challenge of transforming a room in the other’s house, with guidance from top interior designers.

Richardson is replacing original choice Davina McCall, who was forced to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, and has previously hosted Naked Attraction and Supershoppers for Channel 4.

Also joining the team for this reboot are interior designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead (from South London’s 2LG Studio), who will go head-to-head with returning Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen to craft more bold creations.

Carpenter and joiner Tibby Singh will help bring these big ideas to life, while Richardson will be on-hand to check in with the participants on their progress and speculate on what might be happening to their own homes.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Richardson said: “What an honour to be joining the Changing Rooms team, one of my favourite shows from when I first started in TV! This series is an absolute classic and I can’t wait to see the designs the legendary Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the brilliant Jordan and Russell of 2LG come up with for our homeowners. Let’s get that house swapping started!”

The Changing Rooms reboot will consist of six primetime episodes due to air later this year, after filming was delayed towards the end of 2020 as COVID-19 cases spiked across the country.

Cluroe and Whitehead, 2LG, commented: “The childhood versions of ourselves are mind blown to be part of the new Changing Rooms and, as designers, we are beyond excited to take on this challenge.

“Our design style is about empowerment, kindness and pride – making homes that lift your spirits and facilitate your best life. Creativity is powerful so we love that Changing Rooms is back because, in many ways, it was the beginning of our own creative journeys. How incredible that we get to a part of the next step.”

Changing Rooms originally aired all the way back in September 1996 on BBC Two, with a whopping 165 episodes produced during its original run, featuring the likes of Llewelyn-Bowen, Linda Barker and Carol Smilie.

Advertisement

Changing Rooms returns to Channel 4 later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.