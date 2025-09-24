The episode will see Anneka and the Challenge team help Luton Sea and Royal Marine Cadets as they attempt to design a medal for outstanding achievement and refurbish their training facilities, including overnight accommodation, training boats and equipment.

The reality series initially aired on BBC One from 1989 to 1995, before it returned in 2006 on ITV until 2007.

After over a decade off air, 5 – then known as Channel 5 – announced it had commissioned a revival of the series, with the broadcaster ordering four episodes.

However after the first episodes aired in 2023, the final episode never made it onto 5... until now.

Anneka Rice. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Secret Cinema's Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical

At the time of the episode being pulled from the schedules, a spokesperson for 5 said: "We want to preserve the series to ensure that each episode gets the best audience possible."

The series follows former Treasure Hunt and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Rice, who is tasked with helping a local community with a huge mission and the deadline often just a few days away.

At the Edinburgh TV Festival Ben Frow, 5's chief content officer, confirmed that Challenge Anneka would not return for another series.

He added: "We realised two weeks before we put it out, it's a make-up show, and they did home renovation shows since then. The world changed so much, what Anneka was doing – which was innovative 30 years ago – was [different to] now, and we won't go there again."

Challenge Anneka will air on Sunday 5th October at 10:30pm on 5. Previous episodes of Challenge Anneka are available to stream on 5.

