Chief instructor Billy Billingham will once again be at the helm of the punishing training programme, along with his directing staff Foxy, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

During the longest season ever, our 15 celebs will be tested to their absolute limit. Will they make it through?

This question and more will be answered once the series returns on Monday 22nd September – but for now, let's get to know the line-up.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2024 line-up

The 15 contestants on the show are as follows:

Anthony Ogogo

Bianca Gascoigne

Bobby Norris

Cherry Healey

Chris Robshaw

Ellie Downie

Georgia Harrison

John Barrowman

Lani Daniels

Marnie Simpson

Ovie Soko

Pete Wicks

Rachel Johnson

Shazia Mirza

Tez Ilyas

Anthony Ogogo

Anthony Ogogo. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 35

Instagram: @AnthonyOgogo

X: @AnthonyOgogo

Anthony Ogogo is a current professional wrestler and former professional boxer. He is known for competing in Revolution World Wrestling, while his boxing accolades include a bronze Olympic medal in the amateur middleweight division in 2012. He's also a seasoned reality show pro, having competed in the 13th season of Strictly Come Dancing.

On joining Celebrity SAS 2024, he said: "Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is one of the best shows on telly. I wanted to push myself… and it was life-changing."

Bianca Gascoigne

Bianca Gascoigne. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 37

Instagram: @biancagascoigne1

X: @BiancaGasgoigne

Arguably, as the adopted daughter of Paul Gascoigne, Bianca Gascoigne was always destined for fame. As well as presenting Big Brother's Big Mouth, Bianca has appeared in a number of reality shows, including Celebrity Coach Trip, Love Island, Celebrity Big Brother, and the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars.

So, why did she choose to do this one next? "This was a chance for me to really show people what I'm made of," she said. "It was literally life-changing."

Bobby Norris

Bobby Norris. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 38

Instagram: @bobbycnorris

X: @BobbyCNorris

Bobby Norris first found fame as the best friend of Gemma Collins in The Only Way Is Essex. Since catapulting to stardom, he has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Farm, and Celebrity Ghost Hunt.

On why he chose to do this show, Norris said: "I've got so many fears and phobias, and I've let them control my life for so long. I decided that if I could try and even tackle one of them, I'd be happy. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Cherry Healey

Cherry Healey. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 43

Instagram: @cherryhealey

X: @cherryhealey

Cherry Healey is best known for presenting a host of self-titled lifestyle documentaries on BBC Three. Additionally, she's presented a whole host of shows, including Britain's Favourite Supermarket Foods, Inside the Factory, and The Jump: On the Piste. She also competed in Celebrity MasterChef.

When asked about Celebrity SAS 2024, she said: "It's impossible to prepare yourself mentally, physically, emotionally for this. It's more than you could ever prepare for. It was everything. It was the most amazing, awful experience of my life."

Chris Robshaw

Chris Robshaw. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 38

Instagram: @ChrisRobshaw

X: @chrisrobshawrugby

Chris Robshaw is a former rugby union player. He was part of the English Saxons when they won the Churchill Cup in 2008. His usual position was back row of the scrum — or, more specifically, the flanker. He retired from rugby in October 2022.

"I wanted to see how far I could push myself... and how far I could go," he said of the experience. "It was just absolutely amazing."

Ellie Downie

Ellie Downie. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 25

Instagram: @elliedownie

X: @elliedownie

Ellie is a former artistic gymnast who represented Britain in international gymnastics competitions. Not only is she the all-around 2017 European gymnastics champion, but she was also the first gymnast to win that title for the UK.

"Everyone told me [the show] would be difficult; the challenges are really hard and the DS are really strict," she said. "I thought it can't be that bad, surely. It was! It exceeded my expectations."

Georgia Harrison

Georgia Harrison. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 29

Instagram: @georgialouiseharrison

X: @georgiaharisonx

Georgia Harrison found fame as a cast member in The Only Way Is Essex. She then went on to appear on the third season of Love Island – and loved it so much, she returned for Love Island: All Stars. She's also appeared in Celebrity Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Ghost Hunt.

When asked about the show, she said: "It completely lived up to my expectation. It was like something off a movie... it was just brilliant… and as much as there were times that I had to overcome the challenges I had to overcome, I wouldn't change it for the world."

John Barrowman

John Barrowman. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 57

Instagram: @johnscotbarrowman

X: @JohnBarrowman

Over the years, Barrowman has dabbled in theatre, television presenting, and judging. He competed in Dancing on Ice and became a judge in subsequent years until 2021. He's best known for his roles in Doctor Who, Torchwood, and Arrow.

On joining the show, he said: "I'm always somebody who's up for a challenge, and I just really wanted to give it a whirl."

Lani Daniels

Lani Daniels. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 36

Instagram: @lanijack77

Lani Daniels is a professional boxer from New Zealand. She's the first New Zealand-born boxer of Maori parentage to become a two-division boxing champion. She's also held the IBF Light Heavyweight title since December 2023.

"I think [the show] exceeded my expectations," Daniels said. "It’s been one of the best experiences I've done in my life. It's something that I will forever be grateful for."



Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 32

Instagram: @marns

X: @marnie

Born in County Durham, Marnie Simpson is best known for her appearance in Geordie Shore and its spin-off Geordie Shore OGs. She reached fourth place in the 18th season of Celebrity Big Brother, and also appeared in Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

On Celebrity SAS 2024, she said: "I definitely didn't comprehend how tough it would be… it was very raw and very real!"

Ovie Soko

Ovie Soko. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 33

Instagram: @oviesoko

X: @oviesoko

You might know him for placing third in Love Island 2019, but Ovie Soko's main gig is as a professional basketball player. He plays for the London Lions of the British Basketball League. But how does this compare to Celebrity SAS 2024?

"Oh, it blew me away," he said. "You kind of see what to expect on TV, but you don't really know until you get there. You don't know how bad it is, the bad things that you have to do, you just don't know the reality of it. But it was incredible. Absolutely incredible. I had one of the best experiences I think I've had in my life."

Pete Wicks

Pete Wicks. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 36

Instagram: @p_wicks01

X: @P_Wicks01

These days, TOWIE star Pete Wicks hosts a podcast with his best mate Sam Thompson. But he's also appeared in numerous other shows including Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity MasterChef and The Celebrity Circle. He's also competing on the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing.

"After being medically withdrawn in Jordan [season 4], I felt like I hadn't given it my best, and that bothered me," Wicks said of the show. "So when I got an opportunity to go back, I jumped in! And I would do it again!"

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 59

Instagram: @racheljohnsonpublic

X: @RachelSJohnson

Rachel Johnson is a political journalist who has appeared in shows like Question Time and The Pledge on Sky News. She was also involved in Change UK and participated in the 21st season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Discussing Celebrity SAS 2024, she said: "This experience was much more than I was expecting. I mean, given how ghastly reality television can be, this was top notch. Really top notch."

Shazia Mirza

Shazia Mirza. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 51

Instagram: @theshaziamirza

X: @shaziamirza1

Shazia Mirza is a comedian and actress, best known for her stand-up comedy and TV work including on Loose Women and Celebrity MasterChef.

Celebrity SAS helped Shazia Mirza learn that if she was able to get through that, she'd be able to do anything.

Tez Ilyas

Tez Ilyas. Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Age: 41

Instagram: @tezilyas

X: @tezilyas

Tez Ilyas is a stand-up comic, best known for starring in Man Like Mobeen on BBC Three and his own comedy series, The Tez O'Clock Show on Channel 4.

"Being on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins surpassed all expectations," said Ilyas of his time on the show.

"It was harder and more fun than I could have possibly imagined. It was uncomfortable. It was awful. It was brilliant."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Monday 22nd September at 9pm.

