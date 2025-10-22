Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 will soon be hitting our screens with its latest starry line-up – and now we know exactly when it’s set to land.

The reality series, which follows stars and their loved ones as they trek across the globe without the help of smartphones or internet and on a very small budget, will return on Thursday 6th November at 8pm on BBC One.

This time around, the contestants will be dropped off on a Caribbean island and tasked with reaching the finish line in the stunning Peninsula de La Guajira in Colombia, the gateway to South America, before anybody else.

The four duos who'll be tackling the journey of a lifetime were confirmed by the BBC last month, with Derry Girls and Big Boys star Dylan Llewellyn taking part alongside his mum, Jackie.

Woman's Hour and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani will also be a contestant this time around, and will be joined by her dad, Bal.

Meanwhile, DJ Tyler West and EastEnders actor Molly Rainford will also be embarking upon the adventure, as well as broadcaster Roman Kemp and his sister Harley Moon.

Dylan said of joining the line-up: "It's like a whole whirlwind of emotions, and so many struggles and challenges. But also, I feel like you grow a lot as a person. I feel like I'm a better person after it."

Rani shared the news in a post on social media, writing in the caption: "I can't tell you any more than that, you'll have to watch it to find out but yeah, I got to do the dream programme."

Teasing what fans can expect from season 3, Tim Harcourt, chief creative officer at Celebrity Race Across the World production company Studio Lambert, said: “This series brings a new set of celebrities into that world and what makes it so special is watching them open up, bond, and grow through a life-changing experience. It’s inspiring, unpredictable, and full of those powerful moments that have made the format such a hit with viewers.”

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events, at the BBC added: “Celebrity Race Across the World is always a highlight of the year, and we are really looking forward to setting off with a new group of famous faces and their loved ones on an incredible journey full of twists and turns.”

Radio presenter Scott Mills and his husband Sam Vaughan were declared the 2024 winners after making it to the final checkpoint in Frutillar, Southern Chile, before any of the other contestants.

The duo beat Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen Moriarty to the final destination, as well as broadcaster Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy, and model Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi, who finished the race third and fourth, respectively.

Celebrity Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer soon.

