And now, there will be new champions as the series primes itself to air soon.

With two famous faces and their partners confirmed so far, read on for everything you need to know about Celebrity Race Across the World 2025.

Will there be a Celebrity Race Across the World season 3?

Sam and Scott on Celebrity Race Across the World. Studio Lambert

Yes! The BBC has confirmed that Celebrity Race Across the World season 3 will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn.

Not yet. In the past, the series hasn't stuck to the same release pattern, but with the cast announcements coming in fast we can expect it to be on screens in the weeks ahead.

Who is taking part in Celebrity Race Across the World season 3?

So far, the BBC has confirmed that Derry Girls and Big Boys star Dylan Llewellyn will be taking part alongside his mum Jackie.

Dylan said of them joining the line-up: "It's like a whole whirlwind of emotions, and so many struggles and challenges. But also, I feel like you grow a lot as a person. I feel like I'm a better person after it."

Elsewhere, Woman's Hour and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani was confirmed to be taking part alongside her dad, Bal. She shared the news on Instagram, saying: "I can't tell you any more than that, you'll have to watch it to find out but yeah, I got to do the dream programme."

Celebrity Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer soon.

