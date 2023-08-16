Among them will be DJ Locksmith, one-quarter of the chart-topping band Rudimental, who are responsible for hits like Waiting All Night and Feel the Love.

He's revealed that he initially turned the show down "repeatedly", but was eventually persuaded to take part by his family, who are "huge fans" of MasterChef.

So how will he fare when his cooking talents are put to the test? Here's everything you need to know about Locksmith.

Who is DJ Locksmith?

DJ Locksmith of Rudimental at the Australian Open Live. Getty

Age: 34

Job: Musician

Instagram: @theycallmelocksmith

Twitter: @Locksmith

Leon 'Locksmith' Rolle grew up on the same Hackney street as his Rudimental bandmates Piers Aggett and Kesi Dryden.

In 2012, the band shot to fame with the release of Feel the Love featuring John Newman, entering the UK charts at number one; their debut album Home followed in 2013, and hit the top spot in the charts too.

The same year, they were nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Since then, the group has gone on to enjoy major chart successes, teaming up with artists like Ella Eyre on another number one track Waiting All Night, as well as Emeli Sandé and Becky Hill.

Locksmith in Celebrity MasterChef 2023. BBC / Shine

But before the band hit the big time, Locksmith was a learning mentor at a secondary school, with plans to train as a PE teacher.

Celebrity MasterChef is not his first foray into reality TV: he previously appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and was rumoured to be a "stand-by" cast member for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2021.

Speaking about his stint in the MasterChef kitchen, the musician admitted that "cooking isn’t my thing, so I’m jumping out of my comfort zone", and described his time on the show was "daunting" but "inspiring".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Plus, he revealed that his family (including his fiancée and his two children) don’t think too much of his culinary talents. "My family know I can’t cook!" he said, admitting that his go-to dish is "tuna and pasta".

More like this

When is Celebrity MasterChef 2023 on TV?

Celebrity MasterChef contestants.

The third heats of Celebrity MasterChef will kick off on Wednesday 16th August at 9pm, when Locksmith will be up against RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, musician Jamelia, singer and former glamour model Sam Fox and opera singer and GoCompare advert regular Wynne Evans.

At the end of Wednesday's show, one celebrity will be eliminated from the competition; the same thing will happen on Thursday and Friday's episodes.

At the end of the week, we'll find out which two famous faces will be progressing to the semi-finals.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.