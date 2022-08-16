Stepping into the iconic BBC kitchen this week is Queen MoJo, a model and reality star who is best known for appearing in ITV2 show Peckham's Finest.

We're now into the second week of Celebrity MasterChef , with Love Island 's Faye Winter and McFly's Danny Jones being named at the season's first semi-finalists – but the competition is only just heating up.

MoJo will be taking on the Street Food Challenge before showing off her best Dinner Party Dish while competing against Chris Eubank, Cliff Parisi, Gareth Malone and Mel Blatt.

Here's everything you need to know about Queen MoJo.

Who is MoJo?

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @_queenmojo

Reality star MoJo – who is best known as Queen MoJo – rose to fame after starring in ITV2's Peckham's Finest.

Outside of her role on Peckham's Finest, MoJo is also an influencer – boasting 108,000 followers on Instagram – and a model. She is a dancer too, having performed with Lizzo at Glastonbury and starred in music videos for John Legend and Wiley.

When did Celebrity MasterChef start?

The new season of Celebrity MasterChef began on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm on BBC One.

The 2022 season heads into its second heat this week, with MoJo taking on the likes of Gareth Malone, Chris Eubank, Cliff Parisi and Mel Blatt.

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC One on Tuesday 16th August at 8pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

