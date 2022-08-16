While last week gave us the season's first two semi-finalists – Love Island 's Faye Winter and McFly's Danny Jones – there are still 15 contestants from the Celebrity MasterChef line-up left to enter the kitchen, including choirmaster Gareth Malone.

The 2022 series of Celebrity MasterChef continues this week, with five new famous faces tackling the ultimate cooking challenge in the competition's second lot of heats.

The broadcaster, who is best known for his reality franchise The Choir, will be taking on the BBC One culinary challenge alongside Chris Eubank, Cliff Parisi, Mel Blatt and MoJo.

Ahead of Tuesday's episode, here's everything you need to know about Gareth Malone.

Who is Gareth Malone?

BBC

Age: 46

Job: Choirmaster and broadcaster

Instagram: @malonegareth

Gareth Malone is a broadcaster and choirmaster who rose to fame after appearing in BAFTA-winning reality series The Choir, a show following Malone as he taught inexperienced people to sing.

He went on to present The Choir: Boys Don't Sing, The Choir: Unsung Town, The Choir Does Comic Relief, The Choir: Military Wives and other spin-off series, as well as appearing on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up 2 Cancer and Sport Relief.

Malone was also a judge on BBC One's Pitch Battle and a presenter on Britain's Christmas Story, while the choirmaster has also written two books on the subject of choral singing.

When did Celebrity MasterChef start?

The 2022 season of Celebrity MasterChef began on Wednesday 10th August on BBC One, with the show's first heat taking place across the week.

The next episode will air on Tuesday 16th August as the second group of celebrities prepares to take part in week two of the competition.

Celebrity MasterChef returned to BBC One on Wednesday 10th August, with episodes airing three times a week on BBC One.

